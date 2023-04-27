Create New Account
The Pentagon Funded COVID-19 Censorship Prior to the Pandemic - Emerald Robison w/ Mike Benz
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday |

(April 27, 2023) Former State Department cybersecurity official Mike Benz breaks down his latest report with Emerald Robinson.


April 25, 2023 Report: 'Pentagon-Funded Censorship Firm Graphika Began Monitoring Covid "Disinfo" On Dec. 16, 2019 – Two Weeks Before WHO Knew Covid Existed':  https://www.foundationforfreedomonline.com/?page_id=2328


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: 

https://banned.video/watch?id=644aaef7e8e6717e5e7d2643

censorshipamericapropagandagovernmentwarfarepandemicpentagondisinformationdodmisinformationpsychologicalcovidplandemicemerald robinsongraphikamike benz

