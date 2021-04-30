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side of volcano breaks apart in iceland | Volcanic new Eruption Lights Up Iceland
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170 views • April 30, 2021
Volcanic eruption near Iceland's capital city of Reykjavik is attracting a lot of attention. The volcano is located only 40 km away from the city and has been lying dormant for a long period of time. Geologists suspected volcanic activity in the region after more than 50000 earthquakes occurred here over the last 15 months. The eruption caused the sky to turn red as 300,000 cubic meters of lava was seen pouring out of the ground during the eruption. It is measured up to 1640 to 2460 ft wide.
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