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Asthma Overview
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79 views • November 22, 2019
Dr. Len gives an overview of what asthma is and how it affects us. Triggers are reviewed and their mechanism of action are reviewed. The role of the intestinal tract and its microflora in causing immune reactions are explained. Treatment from both mainstream and CAM approaches are reviewed and leaky gut syndrome is explained.for more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
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