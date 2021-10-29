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AMAZON TERMS UPDATES TO INCLUDE A PARAGRAPH ABOUT A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE AND THERE IS MORE...
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126 views • October 29, 2021
Source: Connect The Dots. I wonder if the post office will be able to deliver mail? Is this why postage went up again? Was it a zombie surcharge? Not snow or sleet or rain will keep them from their duties...but a zombie apocalypse...forget it!
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