Yaku - Yuujou Dangi (1996, Playstation)

Yaku - Yuujou Dangi (厄 友情談疑, "Misfortune - A Lesson in Friendship") is an adventure game developed by Axes Art Amuse and Sound Party, and published by Idea Factory. It was only released in Japan.

A group of five teenagers who went to primary school together to meets in the middle of the night at their old school, which has been closed. They want to dig out a time capsule which they buried there years ago. It is not long before one of them is suddenly missing. The others split up in groups of two to look for him, but soon mysterious and dangerous things happen...

The game is a visual novel, interaction is limited to choose between several options. A unique feature is the fact that you can switch between several characters at many points in the game. Every few minutes, the game others you to choose which character to play for the next scene. On the first playthrough, you can only pick the protagonist (whom you name yourself) and his friend Kanna. The other three characters get unlocked later. Your progress is saved through a password.