Are You Willing to OBEY this Most HATED Teaching of Jesus?

The most hated teaching of Jesus is also arguably the most important teaching of Jesus... but where is there any church preaching it? Over and over, preachers of all shapes and sizes argue against this fundamental Christian teaching. Your pastor is almost certainly NOT an exception. Don't believe me? Then listen to this sermon and let me know in the comments if you've heard it preached before. More importantly, let me know if you yourself are following the most hated of all Jesus' teachings.
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
To get in touch please write to [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.