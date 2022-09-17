Create New Account
Are You Willing to OBEY this Most HATED Teaching of Jesus?
The most hated teaching of Jesus is also arguably the most important teaching of Jesus... but where is there any church preaching it? Over and over, preachers of all shapes and sizes argue against this fundamental Christian teaching. Your pastor is almost certainly NOT an exception. Don't believe me? Then listen to this sermon and let me know in the comments if you've heard it preached before. More importantly, let me know if you yourself are following the most hated of all Jesus' teachings.



biblegodjesus

