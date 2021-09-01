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Roobs' Flyers intro vid 3 of 3.
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1 view • September 01, 2021
Hi guys, Roobs' here. Welcome to my Brighteon Channel.
The intro was meant to be one video, but circumstances beyond my control prevented it, and it turned into three.
Deets;
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Telegram - Roobs' Flyers channel and chat
https://t.me/joinchat/tHM8Oos6Y-84ZWVl (let me know of any issues with the invite link please)
The White Rose main channel - https://t.me/JoinTheWhiteRose
The White Rose chat - https://t.me/thewhiterosechat
(From the main White Rose channel you will be able to find local white rose groups in your area, worldwide. And get the free sticker bot specific to your country)
RDA main channel - https://t.me/reignitedemocracyaustralia
Information Overload - https://t.me/joinInformationOverload (home of the original shit files)
Main Beach Media - https://t.me/MainBeachMedia
🇦🇺 Land Down Under 🇦🇺 - https://t.me/RealLandDownUnder
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens?s=09 (Regus got banned from Twitter last year and had to start again. Some followers would come in handy, cheers)
Email - [email protected] or [email protected]
Please use the above email addresses to order flyers and merch, and feel free to send me any ideas you may have.
Website coming soon. Standby for that.
Cheers guys and thank you for supporting Roobs' Flyers and thank you for standing up against medical tyranny and the erosion of basic human rights and freedom.
❤ Roobs
The intro was meant to be one video, but circumstances beyond my control prevented it, and it turned into three.
Deets;
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Telegram - Roobs' Flyers channel and chat
https://t.me/joinchat/tHM8Oos6Y-84ZWVl (let me know of any issues with the invite link please)
The White Rose main channel - https://t.me/JoinTheWhiteRose
The White Rose chat - https://t.me/thewhiterosechat
(From the main White Rose channel you will be able to find local white rose groups in your area, worldwide. And get the free sticker bot specific to your country)
RDA main channel - https://t.me/reignitedemocracyaustralia
Information Overload - https://t.me/joinInformationOverload (home of the original shit files)
Main Beach Media - https://t.me/MainBeachMedia
🇦🇺 Land Down Under 🇦🇺 - https://t.me/RealLandDownUnder
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens?s=09 (Regus got banned from Twitter last year and had to start again. Some followers would come in handy, cheers)
Email - [email protected] or [email protected]
Please use the above email addresses to order flyers and merch, and feel free to send me any ideas you may have.
Website coming soon. Standby for that.
Cheers guys and thank you for supporting Roobs' Flyers and thank you for standing up against medical tyranny and the erosion of basic human rights and freedom.
❤ Roobs
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