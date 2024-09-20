Vita Inclinata Technologies in Enhanced Search and Rescue Technology

Vita Inclinata’s award-winning technology instantly and autonomously stops chaotic swing and spin, and easily adds precision for rotor wing and fixed wing aircraft and cranes. The company’s products, including proprietary software, are built to military specifications and tested to ensure no EMF interference. Vita is the first startup to be recognized in the US National Defense appropriations bill, including supporting language asking for more research and development to use its technology across all branches of the military.





Vita expands what’s possible for search and rescue, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind turbines, and oil and gas — all while saving lives, time, money, and jobs. The company draws its talent from young innovators and seasoned leaders alike, across the military, aerospace, construction, and startup ecosystems.





With backgrounds from UBER, Microsoft, NASA, and more — plus all branches of military service — team members have come together with one mission: to save lives. Today, Vita has offices in Broomfield, Colorado, Washington, DC, and the United Kingdom, with new offices opening in 2021 in Huntsville, Alabama and the UAE.





