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April Fool’s Day in Nebraska exposes a harsh reality: while the world
enjoys light pranks, the state’s politicians and leaders are criticized
as New World Order stooges whose incompetence and corruption are
destroying the Cornhusker State through deliberate and ignorant actions.
View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#AprilFoolsNebraska #NebraskaPoliticians #NewWorldOrder #NWOstooges #CorruptLeaders
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