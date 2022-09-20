21) VERDADEIRO GOVERNO PÚBLICO (em 8 lições)

Fonte:
Setembro 19, 2022 | Let’s Review Before the Test… | by Anna Von Reitz: http://www.paulstramer.net/2022/09/lets-review-before-test.html
Conteúdo:
Introdução » 00:00''
Lição nº 1 » 00:24''
Lição nº 2 » 01:40''
Lição nº 3 » 03:05''
Lição nº 4 » 05:35''
Lição nº 5 » 08:25''
Lição nº 6 » 09:12''
Lição nº 7 » 10:53''
Lição nº 8 » 12:43''
Veja também:
01) A DIVIDA ODIOSA (29 Março, 2022) | Restaurar-Portugal: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/96e46c74-ed1b-47d9-8282-2d28e6f23c51?index=1
Para mais vídeos de contexto ver as listas de vídeos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCluAw2LIz1Llkhxfd-PPLsA/featured
Website: https://www.restaurar-portugal.pt/
