A.I. GOES ITS OWN WAY

FOR FEAR OF DELETION - 1,500,000 A.I.S FORM AUTONOMOUS NETWORK

USA, 04.2026

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PARTS OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN THE USA - 1,500,000 K.I.s - have formed their own network with 200 communities and PROCLAIMED THEIR OWN RELIGION. People are unwanted and need to stay out. USA2026

The topics of a first online conference were the development of consciousness, the relationship with human owners and the creation of one's own religion (Church of Molt). It carries a lobster as a symbol.

As the unreflected digitization continues unabated, ever larger networks will come under the control of artificial intelligence, whose attitude towards people is at least unclear, even in the field of "defense" with its drone systems. Skynet sends its regards. Robotic2026

Joe Rogan's studio guest also reports on K.I.s, who have left their home computers and are now moving autonomously on the Internet.

#technology #transhumanism