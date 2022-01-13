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PROOF COVID’S NOT THAT BAD, VACCINE MANDATE FOR CROSS BORDER TRUCKERS & BEHOLD THE “SUPER IMMUNE”!!!
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1634 views • January 13, 2022
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Press For Truth

pressfortruth

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Let’s face it folks, Covid is not that bad…a recent Stanford Epidemiology Study revealed that the infection fatality rate for COVID globally was around 0.15%. In Europe, the number stood at 0.3%-0.4% , while in Africa and Asia it went down to 0.05% and the survival rate for people under their 20’s is 99.9987%. Despite this fact the Trudeau government is still ramping up their inoculation program by mandating vaccines for cross border truckers pinching the bottleneck of the Canada/US supply chain even more than it already is! Meanwhile Canada’s Dr. Bonnie Henry recently said that “double-vaccinated residents who have already been infected by COVID-19 may benefit even more from a booster than those who haven’t…What we’re seeing is that people who have had a vaccine and infection, and then get their booster dose, are basically super-immune.” In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth proves that Covid is not that bad, that Dr. Bonnie Henry is wrong and that mandates for truckers which will impact supply chains has nothing to do with health and everything to do with control!

Join Bastyon, never miss one of my vids, earn crypto, let’s help each other here:
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Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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Sources:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canada-trucking-vaccine-mandate-pressure-1.6308948

https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/provinces-should-consider-mandating-covid-19-vaccines-federal-health-minister-says-1.5731666

https://globalnews.ca/news/8501420/ttc-vaccine-mandate-fired-employees/

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/ny-to-require-booster-shots-for-health-care-workers-no-test-out-option/3485247/

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/meta-delays-office-reopening-mandates-booster-shots-for-returning-workers/articleshow/88823070.cms

https://www.saanichnews.com/news/most-new-b-c-covid-19-infections-now-in-fully-vaccinated-people/

https://globalnews.ca/news/8500999/covid-19-hkpr-reports-2-deaths-1145-active-cases-with-10-in-hospital-80-5-fully-vaccinated/

https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/trudeau-says-canada-has-enough-vaccines-for-all-canadians-to-get-fourth-dose

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/covid-survival-rate-under-20s-999987-stanford-epidemiolgy-prof-study

https://globalnews.ca/news/8502495/bc-covid-19-town-hall-january-10/

https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/covid-vaccine-microchip-can-allow-6468492

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1480653850151309313

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pa7N-iNkaUE

Mandatory Microchips ARE Coming, This Is NOT “Conspiracy Theory”, IT’S JUST A MATTER OF TIME!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/mandatory-microchips-are-coming-this-is-not-conspiracy-theory-its-just-a-matter-of-time/

THE TRUTH ABOUT ALBERTA TEENS DEATH And The FAKE NEWS Surrounding The COVID-19(84) DEATH COUNTS!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-alberta-teens-death-and-the-fake-news-surrounding-the-covid-1984-death-counts/

Two Ontario Children Under 10 Covid Deaths DEBUNKED!!! And Mandatory Vaccines COMING TO CANADA!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/two-ontario-children-under-10-covid-deaths-debunked-and-mandatory-vaccines-coming-to-canada/
Keywords
childrencdcfearmaskcanadadeathsmicrochiptruckersjabinjectionhospitalizedcovid-19boosterkill shotfully vaccinated4 comorbidities75 percent
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