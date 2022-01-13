PROOF COVID’S NOT THAT BAD, VACCINE MANDATE FOR CROSS BORDER TRUCKERS & BEHOLD THE “SUPER IMMUNE”!!!

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Press For Truth
pressfortruth
38275 subscribers
Let’s face it folks, Covid is not that bad…a recent Stanford Epidemiology Study revealed that the infection fatality rate for COVID globally was around 0.15%. In Europe, the number stood at 0.3%-0.4% , while in Africa and Asia it went down to 0.05% and the survival rate for people under their 20’s is 99.9987%. Despite this fact the Trudeau government is still ramping up their inoculation program by mandating vaccines for cross border truckers pinching the bottleneck of the Canada/US supply chain even more than it already is! Meanwhile Canada’s Dr. Bonnie Henry recently said that “double-vaccinated residents who have already been infected by COVID-19 may benefit even more from a booster than those who haven’t…What we’re seeing is that people who have had a vaccine and infection, and then get their booster dose, are basically super-immune.” In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth proves that Covid is not that bad, that Dr. Bonnie Henry is wrong and that mandates for truckers which will impact supply chains has nothing to do with health and everything to do with control!
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Sources:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canada-trucking-vaccine-mandate-pressure-1.6308948
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/provinces-should-consider-mandating-covid-19-vaccines-federal-health-minister-says-1.5731666
https://globalnews.ca/news/8501420/ttc-vaccine-mandate-fired-employees/
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/ny-to-require-booster-shots-for-health-care-workers-no-test-out-option/3485247/
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/meta-delays-office-reopening-mandates-booster-shots-for-returning-workers/articleshow/88823070.cms
https://www.saanichnews.com/news/most-new-b-c-covid-19-infections-now-in-fully-vaccinated-people/
https://globalnews.ca/news/8500999/covid-19-hkpr-reports-2-deaths-1145-active-cases-with-10-in-hospital-80-5-fully-vaccinated/
https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/trudeau-says-canada-has-enough-vaccines-for-all-canadians-to-get-fourth-dose
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/covid-survival-rate-under-20s-999987-stanford-epidemiolgy-prof-study
https://globalnews.ca/news/8502495/bc-covid-19-town-hall-january-10/
https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/covid-vaccine-microchip-can-allow-6468492
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1480653850151309313
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pa7N-iNkaUE
Mandatory Microchips ARE Coming, This Is NOT “Conspiracy Theory”, IT’S JUST A MATTER OF TIME!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/mandatory-microchips-are-coming-this-is-not-conspiracy-theory-its-just-a-matter-of-time/
THE TRUTH ABOUT ALBERTA TEENS DEATH And The FAKE NEWS Surrounding The COVID-19(84) DEATH COUNTS!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-alberta-teens-death-and-the-fake-news-surrounding-the-covid-1984-death-counts/
Two Ontario Children Under 10 Covid Deaths DEBUNKED!!! And Mandatory Vaccines COMING TO CANADA!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/two-ontario-children-under-10-covid-deaths-debunked-and-mandatory-vaccines-coming-to-canada/