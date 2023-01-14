Source: https://gab.com/DisclosureLibrary/posts/109688190895659130





L O O K UP! THEY ARE S P R A Y I N G US LIKE B U G S !

BLOCKING THE SUN!





The Netherlands/Holland 7/9/2022 18:14 PM [18D/64.4F]

Again A Beautiful Sunny Day! This is NOT a Normal Sky!!





After spraying all night long...

Same day [7/9/2022] later time

[First Video 13:04, Second 18:14 PM]





C H E M T R A I L S CONSPIRACY NO MORE!!

It’s official…CHEMTRAILS are no longer a crazy conspiracy theory!

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/17483

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/19388





Brain degeneration

Impede the bodies ability to digest calcium, phosphorous and fluoride.

Prevent bone growth and lessens bone density.

Cause aching muscles

Speech problems

Anemia

Digestive issues

Impaired liver function

Impaired kidney function

Colic in babies / Barium is also a chemical being found in heavily sprayed areas





NASA WARFARE DOCUMENT PLAN TO KILL MANKIND Population Control!

NASA.DOCUMENT REVEALS PLAN TO KILL OFF MANKIND, IN USE NOW





[Previous Post]

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/19859

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/19874



