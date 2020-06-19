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Message from the Medium Nena Galves Concerning the Corona Virus (Covid-19)
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41 views • June 19, 2020
Below is a message from the “Centro Espirita Uniao” (Spiritist Union Center) in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It is from the medium Nena Galves concerning the current pandemic.
Link to message in Portuguese: http://www.centroespiritauniao.com.br/blog/mensagem-de-nena-galves-a-respeito-da-pandemia-do-cononavirus-covid-19/
Message from Nena Galves about the Cononavirus pandemic (Covid-19)
“Jesus, our divine teacher, did not need large temples to pray, he did it together with his apostles and founded his gospel in the light of the stars.
We are living a moment for reflection. Nothing is by chance on this planet called Earth. We have an obligation to watch over him. Lately we were distracted from this responsibility, giving much more priority to power and pleasure, without dwelling on our most needy neighbor.
Faith will comfort us together through prayer.
Spiritual friends felt the imminent danger of a great world war. New and powerful weapons created by man could destroy the Earth and the human being.
Epidemics have always come to teach men how to evolve spiritually.
In this new epidemic, the money that would be spent for a great war is being used to support human beings, instead of killing them. It is in the Spirits' book, Moral laws.
Let us make our home a family temple, praying and watching every day.
Reason and Faith is what the Spiritist Doctrine teaches us. Faith without reason is ignorance. Reason is an attribute that we should always have, especially in difficult times.
Science will provide ways to pass this necessary proof.
We understand that the message of the spiritual plane is to value more human beings and less power and money.
Faith will comfort us through prayer and the assurance that Jesus is at the helm.
May Jesus bless us, today and forever. ”
Nena Galves
Union Spiritist Center
My blog is at: http://www.nwspiritism.com/
Book 1 – Heaven and Below – Book 1 of Spiritism – The Spirit World as Revealed to an Anglican Vicar - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076YKDFN2
Book 2 – Spirits and the Spirit Universe - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Z27HM6
Book 3 – How we are Guided by Spirits - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773VCBKZ
Explore Your Destiny – Since Your Life’s Path is (mostly) Predetermined – Understand the world you live in and where you are going - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00QSVIDCW
Book covering my experiences with Spiritism: 7 Tenets of Spiritism - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00XGSJGJ4
Book covering the topic of Near Death Experiences: The Spirit World Talks to Us - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQP3NQA
Book covering occurrences in past lives that affect our present life – The Problem is the Solution: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019MBSPLS
The Case for Reincarnation – explains how reincarnation works and your part in determining your own trials on earth: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00O6CDV4A
Spiritism 101 – An introduction to Spiritism: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00V2S7MKA
Spiritism – Everything is Connected: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XXQYFCX
51 Disclosures from Spiritism – The 3rd Revelation: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B011GRNP48
My Amazon author page, where you can survey all of my books – http://www.amazon.com/author/brianfoster
Facebook page to discuss Spiritism: Spiritism and the Spirit World Around Us - https://www.facebook.com/groups/Spiritist/
Download the free Kardec Radio app on the IOS or Android app store to get Spiritist radio 24 hours a day.
Link to message in Portuguese: http://www.centroespiritauniao.com.br/blog/mensagem-de-nena-galves-a-respeito-da-pandemia-do-cononavirus-covid-19/
Message from Nena Galves about the Cononavirus pandemic (Covid-19)
“Jesus, our divine teacher, did not need large temples to pray, he did it together with his apostles and founded his gospel in the light of the stars.
We are living a moment for reflection. Nothing is by chance on this planet called Earth. We have an obligation to watch over him. Lately we were distracted from this responsibility, giving much more priority to power and pleasure, without dwelling on our most needy neighbor.
Faith will comfort us together through prayer.
Spiritual friends felt the imminent danger of a great world war. New and powerful weapons created by man could destroy the Earth and the human being.
Epidemics have always come to teach men how to evolve spiritually.
In this new epidemic, the money that would be spent for a great war is being used to support human beings, instead of killing them. It is in the Spirits' book, Moral laws.
Let us make our home a family temple, praying and watching every day.
Reason and Faith is what the Spiritist Doctrine teaches us. Faith without reason is ignorance. Reason is an attribute that we should always have, especially in difficult times.
Science will provide ways to pass this necessary proof.
We understand that the message of the spiritual plane is to value more human beings and less power and money.
Faith will comfort us through prayer and the assurance that Jesus is at the helm.
May Jesus bless us, today and forever. ”
Nena Galves
Union Spiritist Center
My blog is at: http://www.nwspiritism.com/
Book 1 – Heaven and Below – Book 1 of Spiritism – The Spirit World as Revealed to an Anglican Vicar - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076YKDFN2
Book 2 – Spirits and the Spirit Universe - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Z27HM6
Book 3 – How we are Guided by Spirits - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773VCBKZ
Explore Your Destiny – Since Your Life’s Path is (mostly) Predetermined – Understand the world you live in and where you are going - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00QSVIDCW
Book covering my experiences with Spiritism: 7 Tenets of Spiritism - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00XGSJGJ4
Book covering the topic of Near Death Experiences: The Spirit World Talks to Us - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQP3NQA
Book covering occurrences in past lives that affect our present life – The Problem is the Solution: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019MBSPLS
The Case for Reincarnation – explains how reincarnation works and your part in determining your own trials on earth: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00O6CDV4A
Spiritism 101 – An introduction to Spiritism: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00V2S7MKA
Spiritism – Everything is Connected: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XXQYFCX
51 Disclosures from Spiritism – The 3rd Revelation: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B011GRNP48
My Amazon author page, where you can survey all of my books – http://www.amazon.com/author/brianfoster
Facebook page to discuss Spiritism: Spiritism and the Spirit World Around Us - https://www.facebook.com/groups/Spiritist/
Download the free Kardec Radio app on the IOS or Android app store to get Spiritist radio 24 hours a day.
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