How to Build & Plant In-Ground Garden Beds

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Azomite Rock Dust- https://amzn.to/2L9vukp
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OTHER RELATED VIDEOS:
How to Grow and Harvest Bush Beans - https://youtu.be/ow-NIbt8I78
Use Earthway Seeder for Salad Mix - https://youtu.be/OhSDtl0ZbhY
How I built my urban farm plots many ways - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLG9acmbzWMphyIP7go18NjBewXH2dGsgA
MY RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS FOR YOUR GARDEN/FARM:
Drip Depot for best irrigation parts: http://bit.ly/35mcSaX
Seeds from True Leaf Market: http://bit.ly/3uf24HU
Hoss Tools & Seeds: https://bit.ly/2Jy5jpB
Bootstrap Farmer: http://shrsl.com/21bnf
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Join FromTheField (Netflix for Regen Ag): http://bit.ly/2P2xv86
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RECOMMENDED READING FOR SMALL FARMERS & GARDENERS:
Mel Bartholomew's "Square Foot Gardening" - Great for beginner gardeners - http://amzn.to/2ErtZOu
Toby Hemenway's "Gaia's Garden" - For everyone, learn ecology, soil building, permaculture, holistic garden design- http://amzn.to/2srS0PT
Masanobu Fukuoka's "The One Straw Revolution" - Inspirational book, Introduction to natural farming/philosophy - http://amzn.to/2Et69BM
JADAM Korean Organic Farming: https://amzn.to/2V8bxye
JM Fortier's "The Market Gardener" - http://amzn.to/2GdYgfY
Curtis Stone's "The Urban Farmer" - http://amzn.to/2Hg7AkM
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0:00 What's this Video About
0:49 Tour of Finished Garden
2:40 Laying out Beds and Pathways
3:27 Using Landscape Fabric
5:32 Using Cardboard, Compost, Nutrients to Build Beds
7:44 Prepping Potatoes for Planting
9:25 Laying Out Potato Beds
10:20 Korean Natural Farming Maintenance Solution
12:52 Prepping Beds for Seeders and Earthway Example
16:23 Using Earthway Seeder to Plant Bush Beans
18:42 Planting Seeds in raised Beds
22:03 Final Thoughts
Using Earthway Seeder to Plant Bush Beans
#notill #gardening #gardenbeds
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