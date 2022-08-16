How Do I Cut Marketing & Advertising Costs For My Business

Marketing & Advertising spending can very quickly eat your bottom line and leave you with miniscule profits.

When your business is doing well, it is so easy to be liberal with spending. You land a big account and decide to outfit your company with new computer systems. Or, you make a huge sale and take your team out for a fancy dinner.

There is nothing wrong with spending company money, if you are aware of what your business can afford. Too often, you find out that you could not afford that big dinner when you review financial statements a month later. Then what?

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https://youtu.be/BQ9U18yjxCY ... this video link

https://www.IMJusticeMarketing.com ... main website

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