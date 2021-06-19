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2020 PROVED THAT U.S.S.A. PUBLIC SCHOOLS ARE NONESSENTIAL
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30 views • June 19, 2021
2020 told us something very important about the U.S.S.A.'s supposedly "essential" child programming systems. Two things actually:
1. They are not essential.
2. They are a massively nonessential drain on finances, since even when they go weeks or months or seasons in "virtual" or "shut down" mode, they are still paid for in full no matter how much debt is accrued in the process...debt that is ironically heaped onto the backs of the very children that the system claims to be "serving"...
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1. They are not essential.
2. They are a massively nonessential drain on finances, since even when they go weeks or months or seasons in "virtual" or "shut down" mode, they are still paid for in full no matter how much debt is accrued in the process...debt that is ironically heaped onto the backs of the very children that the system claims to be "serving"...
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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