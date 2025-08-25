BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Weaponized Weather Used to Punish Dissenting Regions of U.S. and World - Dane Wigington
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
410 followers
169 views • 1 day ago

Weather engineering has existed for a long time, and evidence suggests that the government is still involved in manipulating massive weather systems today. Dane Wigington is an expert on this subject. He is the lead researcher for GeoEngineeringWatch.org, which has also produced an astonishing documentary on the subject of weather manipulation: The Dimming - Exposing the Climate Change Cover Up. Dane highlights key evidence that suggests that the government is not only seeding the skies with chemicals but utilizing powerful technology to weaponize and direct massive weather systems like hurricanes, to guarantee maximum damage. The weather is very malleable, and many countries are purposefully manipulating the weather to achieve their sinister agenda.



TAKEAWAYS


Climate engineering worsens the overall climate of the planet


Climate manipulation and weather engineering are a massive assault on creation and the human race


Dane’s organization has conducted testing on the atmosphere, and one of their findings was chilling: aluminum nanoparticles in the air


Many insidious layers of geoengineering are aimed at accomplishing multiple goals



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The Dimming movie trailer: https://bit.ly/3H5yrDU

The Dimming documentary: https://bit.ly/4f0CjTe

Patriot Prepared (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/tinapatriot

Orchestrating Biblical Floods video: https://youtu.be/ybzWABrlyVk

Remembering Hurricane Harvey video: https://bit.ly/45vRD7s


🔗 CONNECT WITH GEOENGINEERING WATCH

Website: https://geoengineeringwatch.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/geoengineeringwatch.org

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geoengineering.watch/


🔗 CONNECT WITH DANE WIGINGTON

Facebook: https://bit.ly/414udDh

X: https://x.com/RealGeoEngWatch

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #geoengineering #climateengineering #climatechange #climatesolutions #sustainability #SRM #GGR #carboncapture #carbonremoval #cloudbrightening #cloudseeding #chemtrails #geoengineeringwatch #HAARP #NWO


Keywords
climate changegeoengineeringtechnologyusahaarpweather manipulationhurricanesfloodingdane wigingtondocumentarygovernment corruptionthe dimmingcamp mystic
