The Man Phillip and His Ministry-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 14 2023

Phillip Was One of the Seven Chosen in the Early Jerusalem Church to Serve as Deacon. Phillip Preached, and He Was Used Mightily of God as an Evangelist in Samaria. Then He Was Transported to the South to Expound the Scripture to the Ethiopian Eunuch (and to Us--as His Words Are Recorded in Scripture). And So It's Recorded That Phillip Continued Steadfast in His Obedience to Spread the Gospel.

