FDA Plans To Roll Out Vaccination for Children Aged 5–11 Despite the Low Death Tolls

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
10/27/2021 According to a CDC medical officer, the reported death number due to COVID-19 among children aged 5-11 during the last 12 months is merely 66, ranking number 8 of all death causes of this age group. Despite the low mortality rate of COVID-19 virus, the FDA still rolls out poisonous Pfizer vaccination for young children.