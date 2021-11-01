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FDA Plans To Roll Out Vaccination for Children Aged 5–11 Despite the Low Death Tolls
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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20 views • November 01, 2021
https://gnews.org/1632502/

10/27/2021 According to a CDC medical officer, the reported death number due to COVID-19 among children aged 5-11 during the last 12 months is merely 66, ranking number 8 of all death causes of this age group. Despite the low mortality rate of COVID-19 virus, the FDA still rolls out poisonous Pfizer vaccination for young children.
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