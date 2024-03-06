Supreme Court sends message to Globalists with Trump Ruling!

RealNewsChannel.com





Alex Jones and the Infowars crew celebrate the SCOTUS ruling in favor of Trump appearing on the primary ballot in 2024- a major victory for freedom and the truth! Next Alex Jones Issues Emergency Message To The American People. Then Michael Yon and Ann Vandersteel join Alex Jones to give the latest news on America's collapsed southern border. The incompetent drug addled powers that be have zero solutions or vision. Of course the only future they can see for the American people is a large scale war in a foreign land to protect their global money laundering operation. Do not buckle for a second. Take the power back! The overlords have been scuttled from the shadows. The Rothschild family has guarded its anonymity for generations. But those who sought out the true history of the ruling families of Planet Earth have made the families profiting off of usury, war, famine, death and control common knowledge. These families must now face the consequences for what they have unleashed upon humanity throughout history. Then Israeli war crimes ostentatiously displayed to the entire world. Then We have been nice. The American people referred to it as network news, the media, the alphabet networks. Gradually we dug deeper and discovered that it was full blown government issued propaganda. So we dubbed it mockingbird media after Operation Mockingbird. It is now 2024, let's just call it what it is. It is CIA media funded by a sociopathic global cartel hell bent on fueling a daily psyop on the American people amateurishly presented by a myriad of half wit authoritarian junkies.It is CIA TELEVISION.CIA Media Junkies Unite! So that the American people can enforce our Constitution against your totalitarian nonsense.





