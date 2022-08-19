Miles Guo: I’ve received all kinds of information since yesterday’s live streaming. Some said that the Shanghai Gang and Beijing Gang etc. will ally with each other to challenge me

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8/18/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: I’ve received all kinds of information since yesterday’s live streaming. Some said that the Shanghai Gang and Beijing Gang etc. will ally with each other to challenge me. If they think they have the guts, just bring it on