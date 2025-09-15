Right Wing J Supremacy and Left Wing J Supremacy work together

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Right will airstrike you and starve you, but Left Wing owns the brainwashing media and education system.
They both try to dominate us and control us for themselves. They just have different ideas on how to rule over us.
Different politics to the same evil ends.
Do not be tricked into only seeing one side, see both of their ways.
Unite to stop them.
Source @Erik Warsaw
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!