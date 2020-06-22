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HEARING THE VOICE OF GOD
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8 views • June 22, 2020
Rv 16:1-2
1 THEN I heard a mighty voice from the temple sanctuary saying to the seven angels, Go and empty out on the earth the seven bowls of God's wrath and indignation. [Ps 69:24; Isa 66:6.]
2 So the first [angel] went and emptied his bowl on the earth, and foul and painful ulcers (sores) came on the people who were marked with the stamp of the beast an
AMP
1 THEN I heard a mighty voice from the temple sanctuary saying to the seven angels, Go and empty out on the earth the seven bowls of God's wrath and indignation. [Ps 69:24; Isa 66:6.]
2 So the first [angel] went and emptied his bowl on the earth, and foul and painful ulcers (sores) came on the people who were marked with the stamp of the beast an
AMP
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