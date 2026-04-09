Israel’s FM Smotrich promises more Zionist land grabbing across the Middle East - after they cleanse West Bank💩

Israel’s Finance Minister Smotrich promises more Zionist land grabbing across the Middle East

➡️ Speaking at the founding ceremony for yet another Israeli illegal settlement in the West Bank, Smotrich promised that Israel would expand its borders into Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

➡️ He also boasted that Israel’s expansion in the West Bank helps destroy any chance of creating an independent Palestinian state.

Adding:

🇮🇱✡️ Zionists accelerate Greater Israel plan through West Bank land grab and Palestinian executions

Israel’s cabinet quietly approved a record 34 West Bank settlements, including in remote northern areas rarely accessed by its army, pushing the territory closer to annexation, Israeli news agency Ynet reports.

What's it all about?

🌏 The secret meeting occurred in March, with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warning that the army is already overstretched and cannot support new expansion

🌏 The plan is part of a broader strategy championed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defense Minister Israel Katz to seize land in the West Bank:

➡️ Smotrich is seeking to "blur borders" between Areas A, B, and C in the West Bank to lay the groundwork for further land grabs

➡️ Why the rush? Israel is heading to the 2026 legislative elections. Smotrich wants to create facts on the ground ahead of any future government

🇺🇸 The settlement expansion plan was kept secret at the request of the US, according to Ynet

Israel's death penalty law as an expansion tool

🌏 It's no coincidence that Israel's death penalty law was adopted on March 30, as the expansion plans were approved by Netanyahu's Zionist cabinet

🌏 The law specifically targets Palestinians, reinforcing Israel's established practice of dehumanizing the ethnic group

🌏 The law creates two judicial tracks:

➡️ Israeli civilian courts – may impose the death penalty for intentional killings aimed at "negating the existence of Israel"

➡️ West Bank military courts – must impose death for killings classified as terrorism, with life sentences allowed only in unspecified "exceptional cases"

💀 With strict appeal limits and a 90-day execution timeline, the bill de facto seeks to expedite Palestinian executions with minimal oversight

🙅 The 'Greater Israel' vision

🔴 By legalizing rapid settlement expansion and further killings of Palestinians, the Israeli regime is seeking to absorb the West Bank entirely – part of the Greater Israel expansionism in the Middle East

🔴 The Netanyahu regime accelerated the land grab in the West Bank after the UN General Assembly endorsed a two-state solution and Palestinian statehood in September 2025. At the time, the Zionist leadership called for annexing the West Bank as soon as possible to prevent Palestinian state formation.





@geopolitics_prime