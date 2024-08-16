Special Guest Keisha on GetCloser!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Keisha with Reconcile 2 Love. Raised as a child where, Deliverance, the Supernatural, demons, Praying, intercession, and Jesus is normal.
We cover multiple topic's in this great interview with my Sister in Christ.
We hope it bless' you to the uttermost in Jesus Christ the King.
https://www.vehementflameministries.com
Email: Prayer Request to [email protected] https://donate.stripe.com/3cs170a4saVQ288bII