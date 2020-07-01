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To Overcome the Insanity Around You, THINK LIKE BEETHOVEN!
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15 views • July 01, 2020
LaRouchePAC Videos

In a world which seems increasingly dominated by craziness and evil, take some time to get to know great geniuses, such as Schiller and Beethoven, who lived in times dominated by the same corrupt oligarchical families and institutions we are fighting, and gave us works of timeless beauty which inspire us today. Beethoven wrote, affirming his free will to act in the face of the degenerate conformity which surrounded him, "I will seize Fate by the throat; it shall certainly not bend and crush me...."

Every weekday morning Harley will brief you on what you need to know to start your day. If you haven't already, sign up for Harley's weekly articles, harley.larouchepac.com/join

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