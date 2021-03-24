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Danny moet op het matje komen
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296 views • March 24, 2021
Dutch Danny heeft het een beetje moeilijk, hij moet binnenkort naar het politiebureau want iemand heeft aangifte gedaan vanwege zijn gedrag op Facebook.
Danny vertelt ook dat hij aan de dood ontsnapt is, hij had corona en dat is genezen omdat hij bloedverdunners slikte en vitamine D.
En hij is geen wappie.
Danny vertelt ook dat hij aan de dood ontsnapt is, hij had corona en dat is genezen omdat hij bloedverdunners slikte en vitamine D.
En hij is geen wappie.
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