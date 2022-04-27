Pfizer Requests FDA Authorization for COVID 19 Booster for Kids 5–11

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04/26/2022 Now Pfizer Pfizer is seeking emergency use authorization for COVID-19 booster dose for kids aged 5 to 11. And the first two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine were authorized for kids in that age group in October.