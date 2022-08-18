Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2022 Newsletter 33: August 18, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

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Ancient Catastrophes | Atlantis | Lost Civilizations | the Anunna - Matthew LaCroix & Jeffery Wilson

Submitted by Richard S.

On August 18, 2022 Watch video: https://youtu.be/Hg9BWjZGqRw

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'We can't continue to dig into a hole': 9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closes permanently because of low visitor rates following COVID

Submitted by Richard

https://www.theblaze.com/news/911-tribute-museum-nyc-closes

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EXCLUSIVE: Natural News releases post-vaccine clot ICP-MS elemental analysis results, comparing clots to human blood … findings reveal these clots are NOT “blood” clots

Submitted by Richard

https://www.newstarget.com/2022-08-17-elemental-analysis-results-released-vaccine-clot-composition-not-blood-clots.html

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More Videos Show IRS Run Recruitment Program for High School and College Students Called the “Adrian Project” Started During Bush Administration

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/videos-show-irs-run-recruitment-program-high-school-college-students-called-adrian-project-started-bush-administration/

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Yuan trounces dollar on Moscow Exchange

https://www.rt.com/business/561100-yuan-beats-dollar-moscow-exchange/

Andy Schectman: https://youtu.be/6VelwTFQCs0

Contact Dan at [email protected] Terral Croft sent you

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Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.



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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber

Precious Metal Specialist

License # 40648494



Direct: 952-582-6304

www.milesfranklin.com

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





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More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]