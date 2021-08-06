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R$E: Divide and Conquer NWO Agenda Unfolds Across the World [06.08.2021]
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30 views • August 06, 2021
Mainstream Media Analyst Round Saturns Eye.
We must prepare for the times that are ahead - find our peace in Jesus Christ, not the world. One day we may face persecution for our faith, imprisonment or even death (as the Bible says). Now is the time to find our joy and hope in God alone.
R$E [RISE]
390 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qi6pKDUIJkbT/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RoundSaturnsEye/
We must prepare for the times that are ahead - find our peace in Jesus Christ, not the world. One day we may face persecution for our faith, imprisonment or even death (as the Bible says). Now is the time to find our joy and hope in God alone.
R$E [RISE]
390 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qi6pKDUIJkbT/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RoundSaturnsEye/
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