♪ Titannica (Adam’s Song)
wolfburg
wolfburg
17 followers
Follow
139 views • 2 days ago
In the sketch, a fictional metal band called Titannica writes a song that causes a fan named Adam to do something drastic. He survives but ends up severely disfigured. The band visits him in the hospital, but once they realize they’ll have to bring him along on tour, they write a follow-up song to try to get rid of him. That song? Try Again (Adam’s Song).

The song launches with a bold, repetitive Oberheim OB-Xa synth riff that hooks instantly, layering atop a tight, punchy hard rock rhythm section, Verses ride energetic drums and steady bass, while choruses swell with soaring vocals, A harmonically dense, electrifying guitar solo explodes before returning to the driving synth-led groove for a euphoric, crowd-pleasing finish

ONE ! TWO ! THREE ! TWO ! TRY, TRY, TRY AGAIN ! ♪ TRY, TRY, TRY AGAIN ♪ ♪ TRY, TRY, TRY AGAIN ♪ ♪ HEAD FIRST THIS TIME, DIVE RIGHT IN ♪

