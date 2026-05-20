2026 Wheat Crop Gone They Are Hiding How Bad the Food Shortage Really Is

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Wheat production is crashing to 50-year lows, droughts are devastating the heartland and global disruptions are stacking up fast. Civilizations don’t fall because of war or energy alone, they collapse when the food runs out.
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