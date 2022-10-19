Create New Account
The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "THE MILLENNIUM" Is a "Global New World Order" Under the Illuminati?
Sid Canoe
Published a month ago |

"If we have George Bush for president of course there'll be no problem at all instituting The New World Order! George Bush and his New World Order, and the Illuminati will take with money and power, and all the people FORCED to live, AS ONE! HA ha ha ha!"


Your humble host Sid Canoe takes the live radio audience on a tour of what "The Millennium" may bring, with some profound predictions. Some silly ones as well. How accurate was he? How true will it all still turn out to be?


"And Today's adventure takes us to the new Millennium! What will it be like? Where did the concept come from? The Millennial idea is specifically Judeo Christian. During the 1st Century church held firmly to the apostolic teaching of the 2nd Coming of the Lord Jesus and the establishment then of the long promised Kingdom of God and it's rule of righteousness."


"We go on a new adventure every week!...I'm just a regular guy, I'm just sitting here eating chips! Hey who let that dog in here?" This is live community radio, pure Americana with a Bible message over a reggae music backdrop, great podcast for all ages.


This Episode: "The Millennium" aired live on August 30, 1999 on KGHP-FM Gig Harbor, WA USA. This is the full unedited cassette of the show as it was originally taped.


Thanks to the New Brunswick Bible Students.


"Zidkenu" represents the umbrella topic of GOD's KINGDOM


Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity


Zidkenu Video Site OFFICIAL: https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu


MORE videos HERE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu


"Zidkenu" IS BANNED on Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio


SHADOWBANNED on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe


BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ


The Now Historic OCTABLOG is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com


PLUS MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio


NOTHING FOR SALE. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes.


No text or phone number. To contact Sid Canoe, send a detailed request to: [email protected]



Keywords
bibleprophecyend times

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
