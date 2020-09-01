Cities Are Burning...Mayors Blame Trump!

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From Chicago to Portland to Kenosha, US cities are in flames. Looting and wanton destruction continues without interruption. Police are given orders to stand back and allow thugs to beat, loot, murder, and burn with impunity. And, as we saw with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, those in charge of these burning cities all cry out together, "it's all Trump's fault!" Is it? Also in today's episode, WHO's communist leader screams that we need more Covid lockdowns even as the truth about the inflated numbers comes out. Dr. Scott Atlas making waves discussing the benefits of hydroxychloroquine. And the New York Times (!) reports that Covid tests are worse than useless.
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