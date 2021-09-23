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Deut, 28:68 It's about to happen again!
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77 views • September 23, 2021
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Even though many don't understand that the world is going through the many troubles and trials is because of what they did to the true people of God, they will have to acknowledge it and cleave to us or suffer many time worse that what was done to us!
https://paypal.me/wakeuphebrews
Even though many don't understand that the world is going through the many troubles and trials is because of what they did to the true people of God, they will have to acknowledge it and cleave to us or suffer many time worse that what was done to us!
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