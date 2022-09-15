⚡️Russian Privateers from the Orchestra have Gained a foothold in the Bakhmut industrial zone. - 091522

⚡️Russian privateers from the Orchestra have gained a foothold in the Bakhmut industrial zone.





❗️Exclusive❗️





Now the fighting is already taking place inside the city, a Wagner group official told @anna_news.





"We have gained a foothold in Bakhmut in the private sector, they are advancing in the industrial zone," he says.





The situation in this section of the front remains tense. The Kiev regime is trying to hold back the advance on Bakhmut with artillery fire.





"The Wagners are advancing, liberating the Donbass land from the Kiev regime's forces meter by meter.

Report from Anna News.



