Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️Russian Privateers from the Orchestra have Gained a foothold in the Bakhmut industrial zone. - 091522
61 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago |

⚡️Russian privateers from the Orchestra have gained a foothold in the Bakhmut industrial zone.


❗️Exclusive❗️


Now the fighting is already taking place inside the city, a Wagner group official told @anna_news.


"We have gained a foothold in Bakhmut in the private sector, they are advancing in the industrial zone," he says.


The situation in this section of the front remains tense. The Kiev regime is trying to hold back the advance on Bakhmut with artillery fire.


"The Wagners are advancing, liberating the Donbass land from the Kiev regime's forces meter by meter.

Report from Anna News.


Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket