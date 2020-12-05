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Improbably Low COVID-19 Deaths in Santa Clara County California
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24 views • December 05, 2020
Despite frightening headlines and increased lockdown orders, total COVID-19 deaths in Santa Clara County, California remain remarkably low with total officially reported deaths of only 503 in a county with 1.9 million and close contact with China, the presumed source of the pandemic. This is a number comparable to the number of expected deaths in the county from ordinary pneumonia and influenza based on previous years.
The county continues to authorize many luxury apartment and other construction projects with teams of workers in close proximity five full days per week, after a brief 3-4 week shutdown in May. The lockdown continues to herd large numbers of citizens into a few gigantic stores such as Safeway, Walmart, and Target, enabling what would seem like an efficient route for rapid spread of the disease.
References/Links:
Full Text Article: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/improbably-low-covid-19-death-numbers-in-santa-clara-county-california-december-2020/
Santa Clara County COVID Dashboard: https://www.sccgov.org/sites/covid19/Pages/dashboard-cases.aspx
US Census Population of Santa Clara County: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/santaclaracountycalifornia/PST045219
Santa Clara County Death Statistics: https://www.sccgov.org/sites/coroner/death-investigation/Pages/statistics.aspx
US CDC United States Death Rate for 2018: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/deaths.htm
US CDC FluView Web Site (click P&I Mortality Tab): https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/fluviewinteractive.htm
New York Times on 430,000 Traveled from China to US Since Coronavirus Surface: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/04/us/coronavirus-china-travel-restrictions.html
First US COVID Death in Santa Clara County: https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/First-U-S-COVID-19-death-was-57-year-old-Santa-15218813.php
Construction Projects Authorized in Santa Clara County: https://www.sccgov.org/sites/covid19/Pages/mandatory-directives-construction.aspx
Leading Causes of Death Report (see Table C, Page Nine): https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr68/nvsr68_06-508.pdf
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The county continues to authorize many luxury apartment and other construction projects with teams of workers in close proximity five full days per week, after a brief 3-4 week shutdown in May. The lockdown continues to herd large numbers of citizens into a few gigantic stores such as Safeway, Walmart, and Target, enabling what would seem like an efficient route for rapid spread of the disease.
References/Links:
Full Text Article: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/improbably-low-covid-19-death-numbers-in-santa-clara-county-california-december-2020/
Santa Clara County COVID Dashboard: https://www.sccgov.org/sites/covid19/Pages/dashboard-cases.aspx
US Census Population of Santa Clara County: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/santaclaracountycalifornia/PST045219
Santa Clara County Death Statistics: https://www.sccgov.org/sites/coroner/death-investigation/Pages/statistics.aspx
US CDC United States Death Rate for 2018: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/deaths.htm
US CDC FluView Web Site (click P&I Mortality Tab): https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/fluviewinteractive.htm
New York Times on 430,000 Traveled from China to US Since Coronavirus Surface: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/04/us/coronavirus-china-travel-restrictions.html
First US COVID Death in Santa Clara County: https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/First-U-S-COVID-19-death-was-57-year-old-Santa-15218813.php
Construction Projects Authorized in Santa Clara County: https://www.sccgov.org/sites/covid19/Pages/mandatory-directives-construction.aspx
Leading Causes of Death Report (see Table C, Page Nine): https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr68/nvsr68_06-508.pdf
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
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