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Jordan Maxwell: Dawn of a New Day [Communism in America] (Part 1/2)
Truth Channel
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651 views • June 29, 2022

What does the phrase, “dawn of a new day,” really mean? Jordan Maxwell suggests that this is a coded phrase, used by secret societies, to convey their secret messages in plain sight. He delves into the origin of this phrase, exploring the occult significance of the sun and its rising. What he reveals may be the signs of an invisible empire rising up to guide the destiny of America as a conspiratorial apparatus of control.

1. Hitler, The Vatican, Zionism and Rothschild Connection 1: https://imgur.com/a/yu6OkP3


2. Hitler, Vatican and Zionist Connection 2: https://imgur.com/a/vEA5EZB


3. Nazis Pledge to obey Pope on Camera!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xe8AhjTXB3c0/


4. ROME ADMITS THEY HAD THIS SEX PROBLEM SINCE 60 A.D.

https://archive.ph/4UdjE


5. Hitler & The Pope:

https://www.remnantofgod.org/NaziRCC.htm


6. Hitler & The Pope Part 2:

https://www.remnantofgod.org/salute.htm


7. The Black Pope:

https://www.remnantofgod.org/blackpope.htm


8. Vatican Holds Ceremony To Worship Lucifer!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HHYuZbiStzAa/


9. Phallic Worship:

https://www.remnantofgod.org/steeple.htm


10. Ex-Jesuit killed by the Pope for exposing this:

https://www.remnantofgod.org/books/docs/How-the-Vatican-Created-Islam.pdf


11. SHOCKING VIDEO! Concrete Evidence! Vatican Wrote Koran!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DIjoV2aBQo2B/


12. THE HUNT – 9th CIRCLE:

https://www.eyeopeningtruth.com/the-hunt-9th-circle-corona-novem-crown-restored/


13. Pope Wrote Koran: https://www.remnantofgod.org/PopeKoran.htm


14. Parasite Jacob Rothschild Discusses How His Family Created Israel:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3LnPGnMg1HCF/


15. Rothschild Zionism Decoded By David Icke(SHARE):https://www.bitchute.com/video/I1dXw9Lj1KRo/


16. The Lost History of Israel and who controls it (Rothschild): https://docdro.id/rMPXuXd


17. Israel belongs to the Rothschilds Family: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5jsCzr3iciKX/


18. Balfour Declaration: https://ibb.co/5KKN7z6


19. The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia: http://archive.today/1T8AO


20. The KHAZARIAN MAFIA: You Don’t Know, What You Don’t Know: http://archive.today/vZKRw


21. The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia w/ VT Editor Mike Harris (1of3)

https://odysee.com/@sarahwestall:0/Mike-Harris-pt-1---3-23-22:c


22. The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia w/ VT Editor Mike Harris (2of3):https://odysee.com/@sarahwestall:0/Mike-Harris---p2-3-23-22:d


 23. The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia w/ VT Editor Mike Harris (3of3):https://odysee.com/@sarahwestall:0/Mike-Harris---3-23-22-pt-3:b


 24. The Protocols of The Elders of Zion, The Lie That Wouldn't Die!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HHMyxKIWOJrI/


25. Behold A Pale Horse'' William Cooper PDF BOOK: https://docdro.id/c5ot0TH


26. The Lie that Wouldn’t Die The Protocols of the Elders of Zion PDF BOOK: https://docdro.id/0NiuTW4


27. The Secret Of The Rothschilds By Mary E. Hobart: https://docdro.id/DpZ3Rzx


28. Talmud Facts & Talmudic Quotes: https://docdro.id/dj24QfV


29. The Babylonian Talmud & Sanhedrin Secrets REVEALED! (SHARE)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iJkGiR88JCga/


30. Truth About The Talmud:The Holy Book: (Banned on Youtube)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JUFGGh4CdzBe/


31. Senhedron calls for Goyim Extermination!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0JvVIJWCXeS/

Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticstrendingamericarussiaeducationcommunismtruthreligionwarjordan maxwelloilnowukrainefascismgasredpillzelenskysolar cultdawn of a new day
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