'Despicable, by design': Trump Jr. responds to NY civil fraud verdict

'DESPICABLE': Donald Trump Jr. joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to react to the financially - and politically - massive verdict from the NY civil fraud case brought against his father, to explain next steps and to provide a warning to the rule of law if this case comes to set a precedent.







