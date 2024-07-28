Majdal Shams, Lebanon-Israel border - Rocket was Claimed launched by Hezbollah Fighters fell on a football stadium during a match between local teams' youth players

Lebanon-Israel border: a rocket launched by Hezbollah fighters fell on a football stadium in Majdal Shams during a match between local teams' youth players.

According to the latest information, more than ten people were killed, and at least 34 were injured, with half of them in critical condition. At the moment, all the victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has begun assessing the situation with the Chief of the General Staff, Herzi Halevi. It is also expected that Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently in Washington, will hold telephone consultations with government representatives in the near future.

more from Rybar:

At the moment, the circumstances of the incident in Majdal Shams raise significant questions, including among Israeli media. Meanwhile, Hezbollah officially denied involvement in the strike on the settlement.

While everyone is anticipating the response of the Israeli forces, which can both deliver massive strikes across Lebanon, including Beirut, and launch a ground operation, the possible start of which is actively discussed from time to time.

In any case, the government of ultra-Orthodox Jews has a chance to use the incident to move to more decisive action against Hezbollah: for example, to justify an invasion by the status of a victim, which Israelis particularly love to use.

From Lebanese News and Updates:

Hezbullah wouldn't have targeted those are on his side against Israel. Golan druze are not on the same path of the Galilee Druze.

Whatever happened today, was either a misfire or an Israeli false flag. Regardless, Hezbullah is honest when it said the town wasn't a target or aimed towards.

also: ⭕️ Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance:The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon categorically denies the allegations reported by some enemy media outlets and various media platforms regarding the targeting of Majdal Shams, and confirms that the Islamic Resistance has no connection to the incident at all, and categorically denies all false allegations in this regard.



Saturday 07-27-202421 Muharram 1446 AH

and:

The Lebanese government issued a statement “condemning all acts of violence and attacks against civilians, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts”.

The statement emphasized that “targeting civilians is a blatant violation of international law and contradicts the principles of humanity”.

adding:

What we know so far:

- Israel attacks Kfarkila this morning, killing 4 Hezbullah members- Hezbullah attacks various Israeli basis in the Golan Heights with rockets and drones as retaliation - One impact is reported in the Druze town of Majdal Shama during Hezbullah's attack- The bases are above and under the village- 10 deaths and 30 injuries are reported. Majority/all are local Palestinian Arab Druze- Village is mostly pro-Syria or at least not largely supportive of Israel. Majority don't have Israeli citizenship - Hezbullah denies they targeted the village at all, do not hint it is a misfire - Israel says a single heavy rocket fell in the village

What's expected?- A violent Israeli attack in Lebanon that will result in many casualties - An Israeli expanding of fire rate and depth

What do we not expect?- A war

Adding:

Last night, the Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, far from the border, in apparent retaliation (likely one of the responses) for the incident that occurred in Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights.

The strikes hit the cities of Hiam, Tyre Harfa, Kafr Kila and others. The IDF claimed to have targeted Hezbollah facilities, including weapons caches. There were also reports of casualties from the airstrike on the Burj al-Shemali area in Tyre.

🔻Overall, there is no particular sensation in the night's events, as the Israeli forces have previously carried out strikes of a similar scale against the neighboring country. The difference is that the pretext is now even more substantial than the shelling of Zefat or Nabatiya by the Shiite group's fighters.

The reaction of Israelis on the internet deserves special attention. They clearly expected more from their country's military leadership. At the very least, they expected strikes on the capital Beirut, if not the start of a full-scale ground operation in the border area.

However, the day is not over yet: at 4 pm, after the return of Israeli PM Netanyahu from Washington, a meeting of the security cabinet is planned. According to preliminary information, the response to Hezbollah will be agreed upon there.

Adding, 29th:

❗️A statement issued by the people of Majdal Shams:

○ We refuse to let a single drop of blood be shed in the name of revenge for our children, and history bears witness that we are advocates of peace.

○ Our faith prohibits killing and revenge, and statements that depart from the Golan consensus, whether from inside or outside the Golan, represent only those who make them.



