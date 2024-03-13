Carl Higbie: Biden broke the law, lied about it, and didn't get charged. On Tuesday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl weighed in on Special Counsel Robert Hur's testimony about President Biden's classified documents, questioned why Hur didn't charge President Biden, and more on NEWSMAX.





Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.





Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com