Carl Higbie: Biden broke the law, lied about it, and didn't get charged. On Tuesday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl weighed in on Special Counsel Robert Hur's testimony about President Biden's classified documents, questioned why Hur didn't charge President Biden, and more on NEWSMAX.
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.