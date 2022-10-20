Quo Vadis





Oct 20, 2022 In this video we share Pope Benedict XVI the Exorcist.





During his pontificate he spoke of Satan several times.





For Benedict XVI, the devil is an existing spirit, which fights and acts against the Church.





And against him.





Otherwise, such phrases would not be explained: “For those who continue to sin without showing any form of repentance, the prospect is eternal damnation, hell, because attachment to sin can lead us to the failure of our existence.





It is the tragic destiny that belongs to those who live in sin without invoking God.





Only divine forgiveness gives us the strength to resist evil and not sin anymore.





Jesus came to tell us that he wants us all in heaven and that hell, of which little is spoken in our time, exists and is eternal for those who close their hearts to his love for him”.





And again: Today we note again with pain that Satan has been allowed to sift the disciples visibly before the whole world. And we know that Jesus prays for the faith of Peter and his successors.





We know that Peter, through the troubled waters of history, goes to meet the Lord and is in danger of sinking, but he is always anew supported by the hand of the Lord and guided over the waters”.





Benedict XVI is greatly feared by Satan.





His masses, his blessings, his words are like powerful exorcisms.





I believe that his entire pontificate is a great exorcism against Satan.





Effective. Powerful.





A great exorcism that should teach a lot to bishops and cardinals who do not believe: in any case they will have to answer for their unbelief.





Not believing and above all not naming exorcists where there is an explicit need for them is, in my opinion, a grave sin, a mortal sin.





The way in which Benedict XVI lives the liturgy.





His respect for the rules.





The rigor of him. His posture is very effective against Satan.





The liturgy celebrated by the Pontiff is powerful.





Satan is hurt every time the Pope celebrates the Eucharist.





Satan greatly feared Ratzinger's election to the throne of Peter.





Because he saw in him the continuation of the great battle that his predecessor, Pope John Paul II, had fought against him for twenty-six and a half years.





(From Father Gabriel Amorth: "The last exorcist: My battle against Satan")





Pope Benedict XVI was a prophetic voice for our times who calls us to return to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.





The pope emeritus resigned in 2013, saying the physical demands were becoming too much for him, and said he would retire to a life of prayer in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican Gardens.





On September 4, 2020, Benedict became the longest-lived person to have held the office of pope.





On April 16, 2022 Benedict XVI turned 95 years of age.





