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1 Tim 4:8 1 Sam 16:7 DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME please, This can break your thumb. BY The Help of God, I performed this legitamate rare 1 thumb 1 arm PushUp on concrete = Jeremiah 9:23-24
Just a Messenger of God
Just a Messenger of God
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"MARK THIS WORDS".GET READY FOR THE 3RD DAY(17-19 JULY). DON'T BE LEFT BEHIND . #christian #jesus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKmOV2bkHWg

When I Survey The Wondrous Cross

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miQjf9dQa4U&list=RDmiQjf9dQa4U&start_radio=1

Jesus Shall Reign

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0ROIxP6S-0&list=RDmiQjf9dQa4U&index=7

Good good Father

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYAYVPXYlYs

Ephesians 1:6-8

6, To the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved. 

    7, In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace; 

    8, Wherein he hath abounded toward us in all wisdom and prudence; 

Psalms 130:4

But there is forgiveness with thee, that thou mayest be feared.

Psalms 18:20-28

20, ¶ The LORD rewarded me according to my righteousness; according to the cleanness of my hands hath he recompensed me.

21, For I have kept the ways of the LORD, and have not wickedly departed from my God.

    22, For all his judgments were before me, and I did not put away his statutes from me.

    23, I was also upright before him, and I kept myself from mine iniquity.

    24, Therefore hath the LORD recompensed me according to my righteousness, according to the cleanness of my hands in his eyesight.

    25, With the merciful thou wilt shew thyself merciful; with an upright man thou wilt shew thyself upright;

    26, With the pure thou wilt shew thyself pure; and with the froward thou wilt shew thyself froward.

    27, For thou wilt save the afflicted people; but wilt bring down high looks.

    28, For thou wilt light my candle:9 the LORD my God will enlighten my darkness.

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healthnewsgodgospellovecrossjesussalvationmiraclerapturefaithliveprophesyskyrealityheartrepentsharehopefastpraypromise
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy