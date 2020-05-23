Watercolor Tutorial Valentine's Day, Human Form, Skin Color Mixing

#watercolor #fashion #skin #human #figure #study #lingerie #form



Press pause on the video to read any content.



Go to Pexels or Unsplash website for royalty free images similar to this for you to draw or trace/transfer your image to your watercolor paper. ...... I used Canson XL, 140 lbs, cold press. (Blue pad cover on outside).



This is a great way to study and practice the human body art form, skin color mixing, making lace using watercolor, and fashion drawing in watercolor. This picture would make a nice card design for that special someone to give on a birthday, Valentine's Day, or for a romantic Christmas card. Maybe design your own lingerie. You can use your own color schemes for this project, too.



It's ok to use what you have. You don't have to have expensive paint and paper.



If you're not comfortable drawing and you just want to move into watercolor painting, one idea is for you to pause the video and trace over the image at the beginning of this video. I tried to make that beginning image slightly darker in case that helped. Turn off all of the lights to help see the image through the paper better. Once you have traced the image, if you need or want to, on thin printer paper or tracing paper, use carbon paper or scribble all over the back side of the paper so that pencil lead will behave like carbon. Place your drawing onto watercolor paper, tape it on. Redraw the image again. Maybe use a colored pencil to see where you haven't drawn. Carbon paper will transfer the image or those back side pencil scribbles to your watercolor paper. Do not press hard if you are tracing on a computer monitor. Do at your own risk. You don't want to damage your monitor.



There is nothing dirty or to be ashamed of with the human body clothed or fashion design. It's the same as if it was a bathing suit.



Disclaimer:

This video is an instructional video which falls under fair use pertaining to educational purposes