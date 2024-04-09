Create New Account
ROCK STAR KILLED BY VAX POISON INDUCED CANCER
High Hopes
Published a day ago

April 9, 2024


Steve Harley, Cockney Rebel singer behind hit song 'Make Me Smile,' dies at 73. Harley said late last year he was being treated for "a nasty cancer." "Had my second jab. In the words of Tom Jones, I’m bullet-proof.”


ODETTA - This Little Light of Mine

Thank you for watching and sharing my stuff.


Keywords
cancersingerbootcampsteve harleycockney rebel

