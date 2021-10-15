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The Problem With The "Do The Research" Rhetoric
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
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31 views • October 15, 2021
it's not nearly as bad as "just trust the science" jargon, but it can come off as such to certain people we say "do the research" to.. Let's be honest, that's not good enuff in this day in the age of deception.. drop names, websites, books, pdfs, video links, documentaries relative to the subject matter to the people you're addressing..
I'm not nit-picking here, just giving some friendly reminders, advice, encouragement, self empowerment & a lotta links.. we can encourage others and show them that this kind of learning is way more interesting than public education style learning.. Remember, not everyone has it all figured out and there should be priorities for "the truth movement" such as world freedom first & foremost

https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
https://nomorefakenews.com/
http://www.robertscottbell.com/
https://www.corbettreport.com/
https://mediamonarchy.com/
https://home.solari.com/
https://www.disease-is-different.com/
https://www.projektil3vomi7.com/
https://www.educate-yourself.org/
https://projectcamelotportal.com/
https://ascensionglossary.com/index.php/Category:Newsletter
https://www.nita.one/learn
https://flocountryview.com/2020/07/12/quotes-refuting-germ-theory/
https://thedrardisshow.com/
https://www.flemingmethod.com/
http://www.whale.to/
https://www.freedomtaker.com/index.html
https://www.gemstoneuniversity.org/
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
https://unslaved.com/
https://yummy.doctor/
https://cv19.fr
janaesp.com
https://veilofreality.com/
http://primarywater.org/
https://theconsciousresistance.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/
https://www.buildingbeautifulsouls.com/
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/blog/
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/ark

my vaxx playlist (600 videos): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S

Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT

AwakenYaMind (my conscious music mixes): https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
Keywords
researchenergyconsciousnessprinciplescoronaargumenthomeworkcovidtruth speaking
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