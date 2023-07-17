Russia's Hellfire near Bakhmut As Ukraine Tries to Encircle City; Prestige Battle Reignites

The prestige battle for Bakhmut has reignited yet again, months after Russia gained control. Ukraine has been using its men and machines to try and take back the key mining city. This as Russia rains fire in Bakhmut, which it captured after the longest battle of war. Russia is using drones and missiles to wipe out Ukrainian positions around the city. Russia says it has foiled several attack attempts by Ukrainians, who claim to be encircling Bakhmut.
