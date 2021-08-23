BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CDC Director: Those Who Got Vaccinated Early Will Get "Severe Disease, Be Hospitalized, Die," Couple That W/ This Expert: "The Vaccinated Will Die W/in 6 Months To 5 Years (MIRRORED)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1974 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
8223 views • August 23, 2021
CDC Director: Those Who Got Vaccinated Early Will Get "Severe Disease, Be Hospitalized, Die," Couple That W/ This Expert: "The Vaccinated Will Die W/in 6 Months To 5 Years (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-08-21_22-45-00:a

I believe we are looking at a mass die off soon approaching. the cause will be the vaccine, but they will say it's a new deadly variant, which will follow with drastic lockdowns, etc. I hope I'm wrong.

Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.

Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/

to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth

to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber

neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ

CDC Director
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXYSbm_QNt0

https://www.tiktok.com/@khalilslife/video/6998648629665778949?_d=secCgYIASAHKAESPgo8bY1szu5MSjOTPQt4Y1BnQw8n5YJWRReYyscl%2FGaq2zWQh1fk1ZLBcovPS%2BjksXj97eIBUlVhwwtT0Z25GgA%3D&;checksum=68122e5e63fa8d8fdb5002a516f276396892aa82ab4ffbf1c3686ce4c5e04fa8&language=en&preview_pb=0&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAAVUM2PMhLictjOvDdhfjY8VI833lA6RLEJutmNiRS_52pmq3jQPpXydFKaIa5gS-t&share_app_id=1233&share_item_id=6998648629665778949&share_link_id=E39DBDE7-9340-40CE-B727-2634523401BA&source=h5_m×tamp=1629555222&tt_from=messenger&u_code=da5ad7kge7ac14&user_id=6776821297114760198&utm_campaign=client_share&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=messenger&_r=1&fbclid=IwAR1sBpSO3WfrsX_Yn2_aPSlb5Fy15EP0XE8pWHRieOEB6p5io5jyoMckkUw&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2021-08-21_22-45-00#a
Claim ID
a3593b71a0d3b27734a7f36dd69c9d530c73cad6
Keywords
vaccinedeathsbill gatesmhranhsadverse reactioncytokine stormpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrnaade
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report Outlines Six Carrying Exercises for Strengthening Multiple Muscle Groups

Report Outlines Six Carrying Exercises for Strengthening Multiple Muscle Groups

Petra Stone
The healing power of basil essential oil

The healing power of basil essential oil

Laura Harris
Study Links Air Pollution Exposure to Changes in Cellular Fat Metabolism

Study Links Air Pollution Exposure to Changes in Cellular Fat Metabolism

Iva Greene
Health Report Links Avocado Consumption to Nutrient Intake, Gut and Heart Health

Health Report Links Avocado Consumption to Nutrient Intake, Gut and Heart Health

Coco Somers
Heavy green tea drinkers had a 26% lower death risk in massive Vietnam study

Heavy green tea drinkers had a 26% lower death risk in massive Vietnam study

Cassie B.
Study Finds Single HIIT Session May Increase Bone Formation Markers in Premenopausal Women

Study Finds Single HIIT Session May Increase Bone Formation Markers in Premenopausal Women

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy