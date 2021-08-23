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CDC Director: Those Who Got Vaccinated Early Will Get "Severe Disease, Be Hospitalized, Die," Couple That W/ This Expert: "The Vaccinated Will Die W/in 6 Months To 5 Years (MIRRORED)
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8223 views • August 23, 2021
CDC Director: Those Who Got Vaccinated Early Will Get "Severe Disease, Be Hospitalized, Die," Couple That W/ This Expert: "The Vaccinated Will Die W/in 6 Months To 5 Years (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-08-21_22-45-00:a
I believe we are looking at a mass die off soon approaching. the cause will be the vaccine, but they will say it's a new deadly variant, which will follow with drastic lockdowns, etc. I hope I'm wrong.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
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to my primary YouTube channel -
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to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
CDC Director
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXYSbm_QNt0
https://www.tiktok.com/@khalilslife/video/6998648629665778949?_d=secCgYIASAHKAESPgo8bY1szu5MSjOTPQt4Y1BnQw8n5YJWRReYyscl%2FGaq2zWQh1fk1ZLBcovPS%2BjksXj97eIBUlVhwwtT0Z25GgA%3D&;checksum=68122e5e63fa8d8fdb5002a516f276396892aa82ab4ffbf1c3686ce4c5e04fa8&language=en&preview_pb=0&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAAVUM2PMhLictjOvDdhfjY8VI833lA6RLEJutmNiRS_52pmq3jQPpXydFKaIa5gS-t&share_app_id=1233&share_item_id=6998648629665778949&share_link_id=E39DBDE7-9340-40CE-B727-2634523401BA&source=h5_m×tamp=1629555222&tt_from=messenger&u_code=da5ad7kge7ac14&user_id=6776821297114760198&utm_campaign=client_share&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=messenger&_r=1&fbclid=IwAR1sBpSO3WfrsX_Yn2_aPSlb5Fy15EP0XE8pWHRieOEB6p5io5jyoMckkUw&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2021-08-21_22-45-00#a
Claim ID
a3593b71a0d3b27734a7f36dd69c9d530c73cad6
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-08-21_22-45-00:a
I believe we are looking at a mass die off soon approaching. the cause will be the vaccine, but they will say it's a new deadly variant, which will follow with drastic lockdowns, etc. I hope I'm wrong.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
CDC Director
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXYSbm_QNt0
https://www.tiktok.com/@khalilslife/video/6998648629665778949?_d=secCgYIASAHKAESPgo8bY1szu5MSjOTPQt4Y1BnQw8n5YJWRReYyscl%2FGaq2zWQh1fk1ZLBcovPS%2BjksXj97eIBUlVhwwtT0Z25GgA%3D&;checksum=68122e5e63fa8d8fdb5002a516f276396892aa82ab4ffbf1c3686ce4c5e04fa8&language=en&preview_pb=0&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAAVUM2PMhLictjOvDdhfjY8VI833lA6RLEJutmNiRS_52pmq3jQPpXydFKaIa5gS-t&share_app_id=1233&share_item_id=6998648629665778949&share_link_id=E39DBDE7-9340-40CE-B727-2634523401BA&source=h5_m×tamp=1629555222&tt_from=messenger&u_code=da5ad7kge7ac14&user_id=6776821297114760198&utm_campaign=client_share&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=messenger&_r=1&fbclid=IwAR1sBpSO3WfrsX_Yn2_aPSlb5Fy15EP0XE8pWHRieOEB6p5io5jyoMckkUw&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2021-08-21_22-45-00#a
Claim ID
a3593b71a0d3b27734a7f36dd69c9d530c73cad6
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