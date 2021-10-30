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10-26 Happy Hour with Jeff Dornik
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40 views • October 30, 2021
Jeff Dornik is an author, speaker and podcaster focusing on both theological and political issues from a Biblical and conservative worldview. He’s the co-founder and CEO of the political podcast network, Freedom First Network. He’s also the founder of The GateKeepers, a Christian podcast network.
Jeff hosts a daily show called The Jeff Dornik Show, which features a combination of commentary on current events and interviews with newsmakers and commentators. The show has been banned from YouTube, Facebook and Spotify for speaking out on Election Fraud and the COVID-19 “vaccines”.
Through his publishing company, The GK Publishing, he’s published, edited and co-authored two books.
The first was called Social Injustice featuring authors like Brannon Howse and Dr Mike Spaulding. The second was called Church & State, featuring authors like Pastor Greg Locke and Denise McAllister.
Jeff’s focus has been on helping people to look past the narratives and talking points, and instead point people to the truth.
To listen to The Jeff Dornik Show, please visit http://freedomfirstnetwork.com.
Jeff hosts a daily show called The Jeff Dornik Show, which features a combination of commentary on current events and interviews with newsmakers and commentators. The show has been banned from YouTube, Facebook and Spotify for speaking out on Election Fraud and the COVID-19 “vaccines”.
Through his publishing company, The GK Publishing, he’s published, edited and co-authored two books.
The first was called Social Injustice featuring authors like Brannon Howse and Dr Mike Spaulding. The second was called Church & State, featuring authors like Pastor Greg Locke and Denise McAllister.
Jeff’s focus has been on helping people to look past the narratives and talking points, and instead point people to the truth.
To listen to The Jeff Dornik Show, please visit http://freedomfirstnetwork.com.
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